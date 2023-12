FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, walks to attend a welcome ceremony with Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov prior to their talks in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Putin is still expected to seek another term when Russia holds presidential elections next March. In fact, he has pushed through changes in the constitution to allow him to run for two more six-year terms / Profimedia Images