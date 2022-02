epa09777252 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a statement following the conclusion of an EU Foreign Ministers' meeting on the crisis in Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium 22 February 2022. Von der Leyen said she "welcomed the EU countries' agreement on new sanctions against Russia". Russia on 21 February 2022 recognised the eastern Ukrainian self-proclaimed breakaway regions as independent states and ordered the deployment of peacekeeping troops to the Donbas, triggering an expected series of economic sanctions announcements by Western countries. The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) declared independence in 2014 amid an armed conflict in the eastern Ukraine. EPA-EFE/JOHANNA GERON / POOL