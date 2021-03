epa09073521 A health worker shows a AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and a syringe during the opening of a vaccination centre in a gymnasium of the university sports center in via Artom, amid the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic, in Turin, Italy, 14 March 2021. Most of Italy will be a COVID-19 red zone from 15 March 2021 due to a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. EPA-EFE/Alessandro Di Marco