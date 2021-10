Restaurantul Noma din Copenhaga, desemnat cel mai bun din lume pentru a cincea oară

epa05128219 Staff members operate at Noma Sydney restaurant, in the Barangaroo precinct of Sydney, Australia, 27 January 2016. Chef Rene Redzepi's Michelin starred fine dining establishment from Copenhagen, Denmark, has opened a 10 week only pop-up restaurant in Sydney, with all 5,500 reservations booking out in four minutes. The 10-12 course degustation menu will cost 485 Australian dollar excluding drinks. EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT