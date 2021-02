epa09019283 (FILE) - Rush Limbaugh (2R) reacts along with his wife Kathryn (2L) US Second Lady Karen Pence and US First Lady Melania Trump (R) as US President Donald J. Trump announces the awarding of the Presidential Medal of Freedom as delivers his State of the Union address during a joint session of congress in the House chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA 04 February 2020 (reissued 17 February 2021). Conservative US radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh has died at age 70 on 17 February 2021. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW