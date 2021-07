Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) servicemen wearing face masks walk along Red Square past an ambulance in central Moscow on June 18, 2021, amid the crisis linked with the Covid-19 pandemic. Moscow hits a new record confirmed 9,056 new Covid-19 daily cases as apart of 17,262 cases in Russia overall.,Image: 616404161, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia