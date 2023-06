Danish F-16 fighter jets are pictured at the Fighter Wing Skrydstrup Air Base near Vojens, Denmark on May 25, 2023. US President Joe Biden will host Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen for talks on June 5, the White House said May 23, as the Scandinavian country mulls providing fighter jets for Ukraine. NATO member Denmark is part of an international coalition set up recently to provide fighter jets to the Ukrainian army, including US-made F-16 aircraft, as Kyiv prepares for a major counteroffensive against Russian forces. Denmark is in the process of replacing its F-16 fleet with F-35 planes and has already committed to training Ukrainian pilots. But Copenhagen has not yet indicated whether it will be among those countries that will deliver the jets.,Image: 779129031, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Denmark OUT, Model Release: no