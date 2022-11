22.11.2022 A view shows the Yakutia nuclear-powered icebreaker during the launching ceremony at the Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg, Russia. The Baltic Shipyard, part of Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), on November 22 floated out the Yakutia icebreaker, the third versatile nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220, the construction of which will be finalized and which will be commissioned in 2024. Icebreakers of Project 22220 will be leading ships through the Arctic, the Yenisei River, and the Gulf of Ob, will be towing ships and other maritime structures through ice and clear water, and will be accomplishing other tasks.,Image: 739342920, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editors' note: THIS IMAGE IS PROVIDED BY RUSSIAN STATE-OWNED AGENCY SPUTNIK., Model Release: no