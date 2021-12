epa08942790 A view of an exhibit of the Honor of the Russian Armed Forcesat exhibition, Russian strategic ballistic missile Topol launching vehicle at temporary parking of the VDNH multifunctional exhibition center in Moscow, Russia, 16 January 2021. The United Nations' Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) banning participation in nuclear weapons activities, will come into force on 22 January 2021 after it was ratified by the required number of 50 states. The five permanent members of the UN Security Council, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States oppose the TPNW, so are their key allies including the NATO members. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV