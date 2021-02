February 4, 2021, Paris, France, France: Paris, France February 4, 2021 - Rally in front of the pharmaceutical giant Sanofi headquarters at the call of the CGT union, to protest against the cuts in research positions. Sanofi laboratories are far behind in the race for the vaccine. The multinational is now reduced to producing the vaccine developed by Pfizer / BioNtech laboratories, and will therefore not be able to deliver its own before the last quarter of 2021 at the earliest ..NEWS, SANOFI, MANIFESTATION, RASSEMBLEMENT, BIG PHARMA, ENTREPRISE, CAC40, MULTINATIONALE, MEDICAMENTS, SANTE, SYNDICAT, INDUSTRIE PHARMACEUTIQUE, LICENCIEMENTS, SIEGE SOCIAL, LOGO, GENERIQUE, ILLUSTRATION, BUREAUX, POLICE, SURVEILLANCE, SECURITE. (Credit Image: © Vincent Isore/IP3 via ZUMA Press)