Oleg Orlov (R), a member of the Board of the International Historical Educational Charitable and Human Rights Society 'Memorial' (International Memorial) and Yan Rachinsky (C), chairman of the Board at the Memorial Russian human rights organisation, talk to journalists as they leave the court building a after hearing in Moscow, 07 October 2022. The Nobel Peace Prize 2022 has been awarded to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights organization Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said in a statement on 07 October 2022, that by awarding the Nobel Peace Prize for 2022 to Bialiatski, Memorial and the Center for Civil Liberties, it wishes to 'honor three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful co-existence in the neighbor countries Belarus, Russia and Ukraine.' EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV