Ukrainian servicemen go to a position in the city of Severodonetsk of Luhansk area, Ukraine, 19 June 2022 (issued 21 June 2022). The city of Severodonetsk and its surroundings witnessed heavy fighting for the last days. Ukrainian troops control a part of city include the Azot plant where 568 people, including 38 children, remain in the bomb shelters, the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration Serhiy Haidai said on June 21. On 24 February Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK