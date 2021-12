epa09206076 A barman pours pints for customers at the Fox on the Hill pub in London, Britain, 17 May 2021. Britain's roadmap for lockdown easing continues as pubs reopen indoors and people are now allowed to officially hug and travel abroad for holidays from 17 May. British Prime Minister Johnson hopes to be able to lift the majority of rules by 21 June. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN