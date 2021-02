Sir Tom Moore, veteranul de război în vârstă de 100 de ani, care a strâns zeci de milioane de lire pentru medicii britanici, a murit

epa08675183 Captain Sir Tom Moore poses for photographers to promote the launch of his book 'Tomorrow is a Good Day' at his home in Bedfordshire, Britain, 17 September 2020. In April 2020 Moore began to walk laps of his garden in aid of NHS Charities Together, with the goal of raising 1,000 British pounds by his hundredth birthday. By his 100th birthday he eventually reached over 32 million pounds. The book is available on sale on 17 September 2020. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL