File photo dated January 23, 2019 of Celine Dion arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. - Celine Dion announced on Twitter that she was cancelling her Courage world tour. The tour was scheduled to run in European cities including London, Prague and Amsterdam through to 2024. Dion said in December that she suffers from stiff-person syndrome (SPS). Photo by Julien Reynaud/APS-Medias/ABACAPRESS.COM