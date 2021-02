epa09030499 (FILE) - El Chapo's wife Emma Coronel Aispuro arrives for the continuation of the trial of her husband Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman at United States Federal Court in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 11 February 2019 (Reissued 22 February 2021). Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, was arrested in relation to her alleged role in the trafficking and distribution of drugs in the US. EPA-EFE/JOHN TAGGART