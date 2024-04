Handout photo dated 2018 shows the full light path from EUV source to silicon wafer. The light is generated in the source (bottom right), sent into the illuminator (mid right) which controls the light beam, reflects off the mask with the chip pattern (top), before being focused in the projection optics (mid left) and exposing the wafer (mid bottom). The Dutch government is scrambling to ensure that the country’s largest company, the semiconductor equipment maker ASML, does not move operations or expand abroad after the tech firm voiced concerns over the country’s hardening stance on migrants. For months, ASML, which sources parts from around the world but assembles its machines in Veldhoven in the the south of the Netherlands, has been warning against any moves that could hinder its ability to attract skilled foreign labour. The company mostly imports its parts from different countries, but builds its machines in the south of the country, in Veldhoven. Currently, the company is reported to be considering France as an alternate location to The Netherlands. Profimedia Images