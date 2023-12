Ferrari Press Agency Cybertruck 1 Ref 15344 01/12/2023 See Ferrari text Pictures MUST credit: Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla has finally started deliveries of its long anticipated Cybertruck. And to celebrate, owners can buy a window decal that looks like a gunshot to the vehicle’s bullet-proof glass. The $55 USD transfer is officially called the OMFG which, which stands for “oh my f***ing God”, was inspired by the vehicle’s original unveiling that saw it peppered with bullets. Both the bodywork and the glass are said to be bullet proof. A spokesperson said :” Inspired by the Cybertruck unveil event, this limited-edition window decal celebrates the moment that made us go OMFG.” The car finally started deliveries on November 30 in the USA. OPS: A Cybertruck is successfully put through a bulletproof test. Picture supplied by Ferrari