„Loviți Iranul acum!”. Sub presiune, Biden pregătește un răspuns la moartea militarilor SUA. Războiul din Orientul Mijlociu, la un pas să scape de sub control

Handout file photo dated November 11, 2019 of U.S. Soldiers in the 4th Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, North Carolina Army National Guard, attached to the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard, demonstrate their own and the M2A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles’ capabilities for the press eastern Syria. The U.S. and Germany will send infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, the two countries announced on Thursday, decisions that could pave the way for the West to give Ukraine what it really wants — Western tanks. The White House announced that it plans to send Ukraine the Bradley Fighting Vehicle, a tracked armored combat vehicle that carries an auto cannon and a machine gun. Germany, meanwhile, will provide its Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicle. The announcements come a day after France said it will send its AMX-10 RC armored fighting vehicles, a highly mobile, wheeled system built around a powerful turret-mounted GIAT 105mm gun. U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. DeAndre Pierce via ABACAPRESS.COM