(COMBO) This combination of undated handout pictures provided by the US Department of Defense created on January 29, 2024 shows US soldiers, from L to R, Sgt. William Rivers, Spc. Breona Moffett and Spc. Kennedy Sanders who were killed in a drone attack on their base in remote northeastern Jordan, near the Syrian border, on January 28, 2024. The White House vowed Monday to respond decisively to an attack in Jordan it blames on Iran-backed militants, in which a drone slammed into a military base and killed three Americans while troops were in their beds. The casualties -- the first US military deaths in an attack in the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7 -- raised fears of an escalating conflict, as fighting rages in Gaza and related violence plagues other parts of the region.