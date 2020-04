epa02748404 A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation handout picture made available on 22 May 2011 shows a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation handout picture of prison overcrowding at the Solano State Prison in Vacaville, California, USA 06 August 2006.The US Supreme Court ruled that conditions in California's overcrowded prisons are so bad that they violate the Eighth Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment ordering the state to reduce its prison population by more than 30,000 inmates. EPA/HO Please credit: CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY