February 22, 2020, Kiev, Ukraine: The Eurovision Song Contest logo is seen during the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) national selection show in Kiev..Ukrainian band Go A with song Solovey will represent Ukraine at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Netherlands. The 65th anniversary Eurovision song contest will be held in Rotterdam (Netherlands) from May 12 to May 16, 2020. Ukraine, which missed the competition last year, intends to return to participation in 2020. (Credit Image: © Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire)