Cum a ajutat superluna eforturile dramatice de deblocare a uriașei nave cargo din Canalul Suez

epa09105075 A handout photograph made available by the Syez Canal Authority shows the Ever Given container ship after it was refloated in the Suez Canal, Egypt, 29 March 2021. The head of the Suez Canal Authority announced on 29 March that the large container ship, which ran aground in the Suez Canal on 23 March, is now free floating after responding to the pulling maneuvers. EPA-EFE/SUEZ CANAL AUTHORITY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES