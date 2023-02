epa08642855 A Filipino health worker holds birth control pills at 'Likhaan' Center for Women's Health clinic in Manila, Philippines, 25 August 2020 (issued 03 September 2020). As a consequence of the difficulties of access to contraceptive methods due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Philippines expects a 'baby boom' in 2021 with more than 2 million births -the highest figure in two decades-, which will foreseeably make the country exceed the barrier of 110 million inhabitants. The strict confinement imposed in large areas of the Philippines to contain COVID-19, the restriction of movement and the suspension of transportation have prevented thousands of women from regular access to reproductive health services in the country. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET