epa09178676 A bus passenger undergoes a COVID-19 swab test ahead of Eid al-Fitr holidays at Mengwi bus station in Badung, Bali, Indonesia, 05 May 2021. The Indonesian government strictly prohibits people from traveling to their hometowns over the Eid holiday this year to protect the community from the transmission of the coronavirus, from 06 to 17 May 2021. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI