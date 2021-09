Tânărul care a inventat un sistem de producere a energiei într-un sat uitat din Malawi: „Elevii nu mai trebuie să-și facă temele la lumina lumânărilor”

Self-taught electricity producer Colrerd Nkosi holds an hydro-powered turbine near the Yobe Nkosi village, northern Malawi, on August 23, 2021. With no prior electronics training, Colrerd Nkosi turned an old fridge compressor into a hydro-powered turbine and connected it to a nearby river, generating electricity for six households. Today, the village of Yobe Nkosi is supplied by a bigger turbine built from the motor of a disused maize sheller and set up on the village outskirts. Power is carried across steel wires hanging between a two-kilometre line of tree trunks topped with wooden planks. Users only pay Colrerd Nkosi slightly more than $1 (0.85 euros) for maintenance.,Image: 629568869, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY JACK MCBRAMS, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia