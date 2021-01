epa08813861 US President Donald J. Trump departs after he and First lady Melania Trump participated in a National Veterans Day Observance at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 11 November 2020. This is the first public appearance of Trump since 07 November when major news networks projected that he lost the 2020 Presidential elections. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis / POOL