WUHAN, March 14, 2020 Team member Yang Hui wears a mask in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 13, 2020. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, many transferring teams fight at the frontline. Exposed to the danger of infection, they shuttle between hospitals and medical treatment stations around the clock to make sure that patients are transported to designated places in time..Nine members from Yunnan Province, namely Liu Jianyong, Huang Jie, Yang Hui, Yao Hongjun, Wu Hongkun, Liu Mengdi, He Xueping, Pang Qingli and Yue Dingkun, made up a transferring team and went to Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic, on Feb. 19 to contribute to the battle against the novel coronavirus there..By 23:00 of March 13, the team has transferred a total of 2,753 patients, including 129 people in critical condition and 245 with severe symptoms..''It is a grave challenge for us not to be infected, as when we carry patients, protective equipment such as goggles or masks might accidentally drop,'' team member Yao Hongjun said. .''We are glad that our work becomes easier now,'' team leader Liu Jianyong said, ''becuase it means that more and more patients have been recovered and discharged. (Credit Image: © Fei Maohua/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)