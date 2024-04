Demonstrators take part in a gathering in front of the Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po Paris) as students occupy a building, with a barricade blocking the entrance, in support of Palestinians, in Paris on April 26, 2024. A few dozen students stay mobilized in support of Palestinians occupying a new building at Sciences Po Paris since April 25, 2024, evening, the day after police evacuated another of the school's sites, in the wake of actions at American universities. Profimedia Images