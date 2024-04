United States President Joe Biden makes remarks after signing the $95 billion National Security Package that includes military aid to Ukraine and Israel and provides funding for humanitarian aid to Gaza in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. The bill contains provisions that would ban TikTok in the US if its owner, the Chinese tech firm ByteDance, fails to divest and also to provide assistance to American Indo-Pacific partners. Profimedia Images