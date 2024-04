Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko takes part in the launching ceremony of preparatory activities before the construction of power units 5, 6 using the American Westinghouse technology at the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant (KhNPP) near Ukrainian city of Khmelnytsky on April 11, 2024. Ukraine has launched construction of two US-designed reactors at a nuclear power plant in the west of the country, spurred by devastating Russian attacks on its energy networks.,Image: 864356556, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no