epa09824516 Ukrainians clean debris of a shelled building in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 14 March 2022. At least one person was killed, Kyiv mayor Klitschko said. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO