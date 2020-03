March 9, 2020, Dhaka, Bangladesh: A Bangladeshi man uses an infrared thermometer to check the temperature of a visitor who arrives at a corporate office in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 09, 2020. Bangladesh announced the first confirmed coronavirus cases in the country after three people tested positive for the infectious virus in the capital Dhaka on Sunday. (Credit Image: © Suvra Kanti Das/ZUMA Wire)