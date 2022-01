epa03757604 (FILE) A file photograph showing French gendarme police walking along the closed road where the shooting of a British family on 05 September took place, in Dominiale de la Combe d'Ire near Chevaline, France, France, 06 September 2012. British Surrey Police announced on 24 June 2013 that detectives investigating the deaths of four people near Annecy, southern France in September 2012 have this morning 24 June 2013 arrested a man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. The 54-year-old man was detained at an address in Chessington, Surrey and is currently in police custody where he will be interviewed. Saad and Ikbal Al-Hilli from Claygate, Surrey and her mother Suhaila al-Allaf, who lived in Sweden, were found shot dead along with French cyclist Sylvain Mollier on a remote forest road in Chevaline on 05 September 2012. EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI