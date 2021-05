epa03403142 (FILES) A file photo dated 03 March 2005 of a worker at the CIA sweeping the foyer clean at the CIA Headquarters, Langley, Virginia, USA. Reports state on 19 September 2012 that Italy's top court of appeals upheld the convictions of 22 CIA agents and a retired US air force officer found guilty of abducting Muslim cleric Hassan Mustafa Omar Nasr also known as Abu Omar from Milan in 2003. The Court of Cassation confirmed the seven-year sentences for 22 of them and a nine-year term for former Milan station chief Robert Seldon Lady. EPA/DENNIS BRACK/POOL