October 1, 2020, Sztutowo, Poland: A view of the former Nazi German Stutthof death camp: gas chamber and Star of David. The Stutthof Museum in Sztutowo. Konzentrationslager Stutthof - former German Nazi concentration camp established in the annexed areas of the Free City of Gdansk, 36 km from Gdansk. It functioned during the Second World War, from September 2, 1939 to May 9, 1945. (Credit Image: ? Damian Klamka/ZUMA Wire) Pictured: GV,General View,Image: 560885941, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -ARG, -BEL, -CHN, -CZE, -FIN, -FRA, -HUN, -JPN, -MEX, -NLD, -NOR, -PER, -PRT, -SVN, -SWE, -CHE, -TWN, -GBR, Model Release: no