Des Brekey completes his 124th kebab in 30 days, pictured at Lebanese Shawarma, Greater Manchester. See SWNS story SWNJkebab. A fast food fanatic dad has consumed a staggering 250,000 calories in a month after eating a whopping 124 kebabs at different restaurants - in just 31 DAYS. Des Breakey, 36, who scoffed four meat wraps each evening as part of his “Kebabathon”, said the challenge had hurt him both “psychologically” and “physically”. But the dad-of-two said he had felt a huge sense of “accomplishment” when he wolfed down his final kebab on Saturday (Dec 31) - after raising over £1000 so far for charity. The engineer, who even went without a roast dinner this Christmas to make space for kebabs, previously consumed 60 of the middle-eastern dishes during a month in 2020.,Image: 747237328, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This image is not available for use at a stock rate unless with prior agreement. This image hereby disclosed to your organisation is so disclosed on the condition that your organisation will take all steps necessary to ensure that any identifiable personal data is processed in full compliance with the Data Protection Act 2018 follow us on twitter - @swns browse our website - swns.com email [email protected] , Model Release: no