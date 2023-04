epa05113799 (04/22) Street cats rest in the shelter house for feral cats at the SPCA (Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in Jerusalem, Israel 13 January 2016. The Israeli street cat population is estimated to be about two million. Without enough financial support from the state, animal rights organizations find it difficult to keep the up with the pace when it comes to spaying and neutering feral cats, causing the population to grow. EPA/ABIR SULTAN PLEASE REFER TO THIS ADVISORY NOTICE (epa05113795) FOR FULL PACKAGE TEXT