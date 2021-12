Un român se află pe lista celor mai căutați 62 de infractori, publicată de Europol

epa09254493 An exterior view of the Europol headquarters in The Hague, the Netherlands, 08 June 2021, prior to a Europol's press conference on one of the largest and most sophisticated law enforcement operations to date in the fight against encrypted criminal activities that resulted in the arrest of more than 800 people. According to a statement by the Europol, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Dutch National Police, the Swedish Police Authority, in cooperation with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and 16 other countries have carried out the investigations with the support of Europol. EPA-EFE/JERRY LAMPEN