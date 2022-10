epa10193445 Military personnel parades as the coffin is pulled through the streets during the State Funeral Procession of Queen Elizabeth II in London, Britain, 19 September 2022. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN