Ferrari Press Agency Ref 10601 Titan 1 28/06/2019 See Ferrari text Pictures must credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute NASA has announced plans to send a drone-like aircraft to Titan, one of giant planet Saturn’s moons.The mission is said to be the organisation’s next step in its search for the building blocks of life.A multi-rotor aircraft called Dragonfly , will fly multiple sorties to sample and examine sites around Titan described as a “ unique, richly organic world. “It will launch in 2026 and arrive in 2034 and then operate on a 2.7 year mission at various sites on Titan’s surface.The rotorcraft will fly to dozens of promising locations on Titan looking for prebiotic chemical processes common on both Titan and Earth. Dragonfly marks the first time NASA will fly a multi-rotor vehicle for science on another planet.It has eight rotors and flies like a large drone. It will take advantage of Titan’s dense atmosphere – four times denser than Earth’s – to become the first vehicle ever to fly its entire science payload to new places for repeatable and targeted access to surface materials.Titan is an analog to the very early Earth, and can provide clues to how life may have arisen on our planet. OPS:Saturn and its moon Titan as photographed by deep space NASA probe Cassini