Pictures must credit: SpaceX Tesla billionaire Elon Musk’s space exploration company SpaceX has revealed the new suits astronauts will wear for its first spacewalk. They will be used by crew taking part in the SpaceX Polaris programme designed to rapidly advance human spaceflight capabilities, while also supporting important causes on Earth. The first of the programme’s three human spaceflight missions, called Polaris Dawn, is targeted to launch to orbit no earlier than this summer. During the five-day mission, the crew will perform SpaceX’s first-ever spacewalk from its Dragon spaceship, known as an EVA which stands for Extravehicular Activity. It will also be the first-ever commercial astronaut spacewalk. Te historic milestone will also be the first time four astronauts will be exposed to the vacuum of space at the same time. Supporting the crew throughout the spacewalk will be SpaceX’s newly-developed EVA suit. Picture supplied by JLPPA