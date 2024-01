Thai royalist supporter holds the portrait of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Thai Queen Suthida, during the 6th death anniversary of the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the King Rama IX Memorial Park in Bangkok. The Thai people gathered to have an opportunity to receive Their Majesties the King Maha Vajiralongkorn (King Rama X) and Queen Suthida on their visit to the King Rama IX Memorial Park. Their Majesties will be unveiling a statue of King Bhumibol Adulyadej (King Rama IX) at the King Rama IX Memorial Park in Dusit district of Bangkok to mark the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej's death. Profimedia Images