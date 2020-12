Ungaria a început sâmbătă vaccinarea împotriva COVID, cu o zi înaintea celorlalte state UE

epa08904383 Boxes of the first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines against the new coronavirus are unloaded from a van by Hungarian soldiers at the Southern Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, 26 December 2020. The first shipment of vaccines produced in Puurs, Belgium, contains 9,750 doses and will be distributed to other hospitals from here to be administered to 4,875 healthcare workers in Hungary. EPA-EFE/SZILARD KOSZTICSAK HUNGARY OUT