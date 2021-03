epa09057168 A nurse fills a syringe with a diluted dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Paris, France, 06 March 2021. French authorities are speeding up the vaccination campaign in France as number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise. In Paris, 11,000 additional doses of the vaccine have been received in ephemeral vaccination centers responsible for vaccinating people over 75. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON