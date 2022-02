Unul dintre pasagerii feribotului afectat de incendiu în Grecia a fost găsit de echipele de salvatori. Alte 11 persoane sunt căutate

epa09771564 Firefighting forces continue their battle against pockets of fire and extremely high temperatures on the burning ferry 'Euroferry Olympia' after a fire that broke out onboard while sailing off Ereikousa island, Ionian Sea, Greece, 19 February 2022. The Greek Fire Brigade's special disaster unit (EMAK) said they will not be able to search for the 12 people still missing, among them 3 Greek nationals, unless smoke and high temperatures subside, as these can reach up to 500C in some parts of the ferry. Firefighters were trying to put out the fire operating from onboard the tug boats and the fire brigade's firefighting vessel. A total of 280 passengers and crew have been evacuated, including two foreign nationals who were not on the passenger list, while another 12 cannot be accounted for. The fire broke out on 18 February as the ferry was sailing off Erikoussa, near Corfu, while carrying out the journey from Igoumenitsa to the port of Brindisi in Italy. EPA-EFE/STR