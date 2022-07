epa10034985 South African Police Forces (SAPS) and forensics experts work at the scene where an estimated 20 young people died in Enyobeni Tavern in East London, South Africa, 26 June 2022. The cause of death of the youngsters is yet to be established as 20 people died and 3 others have been hospitalized after an apparent party occurred overnight at the tavern. EPA-EFE/STR