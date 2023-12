This photo taken and obtained from Italian news agency Ansa on July 23, 2023 shows Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani (L) and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arriving for the International Conference on Migration, in Rome. Italy hosted numerous national leaders in Rome, at a conference aimed at extending an EU-backed deal with Tunisia to curb the arrival of migrants to European shores. Attending the conference were presidents of Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Mauritania, along with EU chiefs and the head of the UN refugee agency. Prime ministers from Algeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Jordan, Lebanon, Malta and Niger were also present, and Greece, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait sent ministers / Profimedia Images