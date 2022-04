Va mai putea zbura vreodată cel mai mare avion din lume? Pagubele suferite de Antonov-225 Mriya după atacul rusesc

epa09870822 A hangar containing the damaged largest Ukrainian transport plane Antonov An-225 Mriya 'Dream' is seen at the Gostomel airfield near Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 04 April 2022. On 24 February, Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK