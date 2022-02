ROSTOV-ON-DON REGION, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 18, 2022: Evacuees from the Donetsk People's Republic arrive at the Matveyev Kurgan border crossing checkpoint in Matveyevo-Kurgansky District of Russia's Rostov-on-Don Region. Amid the escalating conflict in east Ukraine, on February 18, 2022, the heads of the separatist republics of Lugansk and Donetsk, Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin, announced a mass evacuation of residents to Russia. Erik Romanenko/TASS,Image: 663559578, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia